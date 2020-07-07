All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249

9914 W Military Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9914 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

Rent Range:$1,349.00 - $1,886.00

Description: Large master suite private from the rest of the apartment with huge walk in closet, double vanity sinks, and oval soaking tub. State-of-the-art kitchen with ceramic tile back splash, stainless finish flat-top stove, breakfast bar with designer lighting. Large living room 15ft X 14 1/2 ft. Prices change daily and are based on availability. Crown molding throughout apartment, large walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer included, breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen. Chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and a balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 have any available units?
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 have?
Some of 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 currently offering any rent specials?
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 pet-friendly?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 offer parking?
Yes, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 offers parking.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 have a pool?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 does not have a pool.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 have accessible units?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249 does not have units with dishwashers.

