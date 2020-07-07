9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1249

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rent Range:$1,349.00 - $1,886.00



Description: Large master suite private from the rest of the apartment with huge walk in closet, double vanity sinks, and oval soaking tub. State-of-the-art kitchen with ceramic tile back splash, stainless finish flat-top stove, breakfast bar with designer lighting. Large living room 15ft X 14 1/2 ft. Prices change daily and are based on availability. Crown molding throughout apartment, large walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer included, breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen. Chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and a balcony.