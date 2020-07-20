All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
9903 Old Mesquite
9903 Old Mesquite

9903 Old Mesquite · No Longer Available
Location

9903 Old Mesquite, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home boasts large living/dining combo area and open concept. Kitchen Features include: open to living room for entertaining, ample storage and cabinets, large utility room, separate pantry. Upstairs there are three nice size bedrooms, master has laminate wood flooring, the other two bedrooms & hallway are carpeted. Backyard is perfect for entertaining and backs to a green belt. Recently installed designer brick. All located in the desirable area of 1604 & Bandera Road.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9903 Old Mesquite have any available units?
9903 Old Mesquite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9903 Old Mesquite have?
Some of 9903 Old Mesquite's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9903 Old Mesquite currently offering any rent specials?
9903 Old Mesquite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9903 Old Mesquite pet-friendly?
Yes, 9903 Old Mesquite is pet friendly.
Does 9903 Old Mesquite offer parking?
No, 9903 Old Mesquite does not offer parking.
Does 9903 Old Mesquite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9903 Old Mesquite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9903 Old Mesquite have a pool?
No, 9903 Old Mesquite does not have a pool.
Does 9903 Old Mesquite have accessible units?
No, 9903 Old Mesquite does not have accessible units.
Does 9903 Old Mesquite have units with dishwashers?
No, 9903 Old Mesquite does not have units with dishwashers.
