9903 Old Mesquite

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home boasts large living/dining combo area and open concept. Kitchen Features include: open to living room for entertaining, ample storage and cabinets, large utility room, separate pantry. Upstairs there are three nice size bedrooms, master has laminate wood flooring, the other two bedrooms & hallway are carpeted. Backyard is perfect for entertaining and backs to a green belt. Recently installed designer brick. All located in the desirable area of 1604 & Bandera Road.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.