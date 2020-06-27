9815 LOCKBERRY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 1-Story in small gated community. Split Master floor plan, updated wood look tile throughout, NO CARPET. Private study could be a 4th bedroom. Granite countertops, ALL appliances stay, including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Hanging storage racks in garage and storage shed in the backyard. High ceilings in the airy Master Bedroom, updated Master Bath, and huge Master Closet! Florida Room with an AC/Heater for all year enjoyment. CLOSE TO 151, SEA WORLD, WELLS FARGO, EATERIES & SHOPPING