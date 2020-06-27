All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

9815 LOCKBERRY LN

9815 Lockberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9815 Lockberry Lane, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 1-Story in small gated community. Split Master floor plan, updated wood look tile throughout, NO CARPET. Private study could be a 4th bedroom. Granite countertops, ALL appliances stay, including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Hanging storage racks in garage and storage shed in the backyard. High ceilings in the airy Master Bedroom, updated Master Bath, and huge Master Closet! Florida Room with an AC/Heater for all year enjoyment. CLOSE TO 151, SEA WORLD, WELLS FARGO, EATERIES & SHOPPING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 LOCKBERRY LN have any available units?
9815 LOCKBERRY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 LOCKBERRY LN have?
Some of 9815 LOCKBERRY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 LOCKBERRY LN currently offering any rent specials?
9815 LOCKBERRY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 LOCKBERRY LN pet-friendly?
No, 9815 LOCKBERRY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9815 LOCKBERRY LN offer parking?
Yes, 9815 LOCKBERRY LN offers parking.
Does 9815 LOCKBERRY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9815 LOCKBERRY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 LOCKBERRY LN have a pool?
No, 9815 LOCKBERRY LN does not have a pool.
Does 9815 LOCKBERRY LN have accessible units?
No, 9815 LOCKBERRY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 LOCKBERRY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 LOCKBERRY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
