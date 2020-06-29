9815 Autumn Dew

Amenities

Terrific three bedroom, two bath rental on the city's northwest side in the neighborhood of Oak Grove. This home features wood flooring, modern stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator - not in photos) in the kitchen overlooking the living room with cathedral ceiling, breakfast area, two car garage, privacy fence, a large patio, and mature trees. Ceiling fans throughout. Extra storage in the backyard shed. Close to shopping and dining options along the Bandera-Culebra stretch of Loops 1604.