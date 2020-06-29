All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9815 Autumn Dew.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9815 Autumn Dew
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:28 AM

9815 Autumn Dew

9815 Autumn Dew · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9815 Autumn Dew, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific three bedroom, two bath rental on the city's northwest side in the neighborhood of Oak Grove. This home features wood flooring, modern stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator - not in photos) in the kitchen overlooking the living room with cathedral ceiling, breakfast area, two car garage, privacy fence, a large patio, and mature trees. Ceiling fans throughout. Extra storage in the backyard shed. Close to shopping and dining options along the Bandera-Culebra stretch of Loops 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 Autumn Dew have any available units?
9815 Autumn Dew doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 Autumn Dew have?
Some of 9815 Autumn Dew's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 Autumn Dew currently offering any rent specials?
9815 Autumn Dew is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 Autumn Dew pet-friendly?
No, 9815 Autumn Dew is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9815 Autumn Dew offer parking?
Yes, 9815 Autumn Dew offers parking.
Does 9815 Autumn Dew have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 Autumn Dew does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 Autumn Dew have a pool?
No, 9815 Autumn Dew does not have a pool.
Does 9815 Autumn Dew have accessible units?
No, 9815 Autumn Dew does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 Autumn Dew have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 Autumn Dew does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way
San Antonio, TX 78249
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio