Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Features a large back yard with plenty of shade. Updated tile floors downstairs, Granite Kitchen Counters, French Doors opening onto the patio, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Pet Friendly with typical breed restrictions. Garage is a 1 1/2 car garage for extra storage. This property will be managed directly by the property owner once a lease is signed.