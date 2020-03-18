9740 Valley Crest

Amenities

Updated 3 Bedroom/1 Bath home with an open floor plan close to Culebra and 1604.



This rental home includes, new appliances, HVAC ducts, flooring, paint, and water heater.



Close to Alamo Ranch, Sea World, shopping, restaurants, and Lackland AFB.



No cats. Smoking allowed outside.



Requirements:

1) Proof of income needs to be 3x the monthly rent.

2) Must have a good rent history, 3) Rent is $1150 monthly, (prorated depending on move in date).

4) Background check needs to be done for each applicant over 18.

5) Credit check required.

6) Security Deposit of $1150 required.