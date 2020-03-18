All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

9740 Valley Crest

9740 Valley Crest · No Longer Available
Location

9740 Valley Crest, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom/1 Bath home with an open floor plan close to Culebra and 1604.

This rental home includes, new appliances, HVAC ducts, flooring, paint, and water heater.

Close to Alamo Ranch, Sea World, shopping, restaurants, and Lackland AFB.

No cats. Smoking allowed outside.

Requirements:
1) Proof of income needs to be 3x the monthly rent.
2) Must have a good rent history, 3) Rent is $1150 monthly, (prorated depending on move in date).
4) Background check needs to be done for each applicant over 18.
5) Credit check required.
6) Security Deposit of $1150 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9740 Valley Crest have any available units?
9740 Valley Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9740 Valley Crest currently offering any rent specials?
9740 Valley Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9740 Valley Crest pet-friendly?
No, 9740 Valley Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9740 Valley Crest offer parking?
No, 9740 Valley Crest does not offer parking.
Does 9740 Valley Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9740 Valley Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9740 Valley Crest have a pool?
No, 9740 Valley Crest does not have a pool.
Does 9740 Valley Crest have accessible units?
No, 9740 Valley Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 9740 Valley Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9740 Valley Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9740 Valley Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9740 Valley Crest has units with air conditioning.
