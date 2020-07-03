9718 TITAN DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home is situated on an oversized lot with mature oaks surrounding it. Recent updates include all new flooring throughout the home, all new interior paint, all new ceiling fans and light fixtures, new granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and all new appliances. Even the air conditioning system has been replaced recently for low utility bills and reliable cool air all summer long. Enjoy the tree shaded backyard from the comfort of your large covered patio. There is a separate shed with full power and a/c ready for your hobbies. From the large bedrooms to the open floor plan, this home is a must see!