All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9718 TITAN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9718 TITAN DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

9718 TITAN DR

9718 Titan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9718 Titan Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning home is situated on an oversized lot with mature oaks surrounding it. Recent updates include all new flooring throughout the home, all new interior paint, all new ceiling fans and light fixtures, new granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and all new appliances. Even the air conditioning system has been replaced recently for low utility bills and reliable cool air all summer long. Enjoy the tree shaded backyard from the comfort of your large covered patio. There is a separate shed with full power and a/c ready for your hobbies. From the large bedrooms to the open floor plan, this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9718 TITAN DR have any available units?
9718 TITAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9718 TITAN DR have?
Some of 9718 TITAN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9718 TITAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
9718 TITAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9718 TITAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 9718 TITAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9718 TITAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 9718 TITAN DR offers parking.
Does 9718 TITAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9718 TITAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9718 TITAN DR have a pool?
No, 9718 TITAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 9718 TITAN DR have accessible units?
No, 9718 TITAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9718 TITAN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9718 TITAN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio