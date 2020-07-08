9635 Pleasanton Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE NOW! Open concept home has spacious family room, tiled eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and even a nice breakfast bar. The large open kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, counter-top space, & a built-in microwave making meal prep easy & fun. The refrigerator, washer & dryer stay! In the 2nd living (Loft) enjoy watching your favorite sports team, a movie with friends, or use as a craft/hobby room. Beautiful upstairs master suite has a separate sitting area, walk-in closet, & large bath with double vanity. On a greenbelt; no rear neighbors! Located minutes from Toyota, Lackland AFB, shopping & restaurants.

2 YEARS YOUNG & IMMACULATE! OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR-PLAN. Kitchen has counter space galore. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.