Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

9635 Pleasanton Bluff

9635 Pleasanton Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

9635 Pleasanton Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW! Open concept home has spacious family room, tiled eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and even a nice breakfast bar. The large open kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, counter-top space, & a built-in microwave making meal prep easy & fun. The refrigerator, washer & dryer stay! In the 2nd living (Loft) enjoy watching your favorite sports team, a movie with friends, or use as a craft/hobby room. Beautiful upstairs master suite has a separate sitting area, walk-in closet, & large bath with double vanity. On a greenbelt; no rear neighbors! Located minutes from Toyota, Lackland AFB, shopping & restaurants.
2 YEARS YOUNG & IMMACULATE! OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR-PLAN. Kitchen has counter space galore. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 Pleasanton Bluff have any available units?
9635 Pleasanton Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9635 Pleasanton Bluff have?
Some of 9635 Pleasanton Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 Pleasanton Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
9635 Pleasanton Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 Pleasanton Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 9635 Pleasanton Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 9635 Pleasanton Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 9635 Pleasanton Bluff offers parking.
Does 9635 Pleasanton Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9635 Pleasanton Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 Pleasanton Bluff have a pool?
No, 9635 Pleasanton Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 9635 Pleasanton Bluff have accessible units?
No, 9635 Pleasanton Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 Pleasanton Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9635 Pleasanton Bluff has units with dishwashers.

