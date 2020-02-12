All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

9626 US Highway 181

9626 Us Highway 181 N · No Longer Available
Location

9626 Us Highway 181 N, San Antonio, TX 78223

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7a1ee9045 ---- This 3 bedroom home has been recently updated and is ready for your move-in! Home includes kitchen appliances. Carpet and wood laminate flooring. Close to highways, shopping, and schools. Call us today to schedule a showing! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9626 US Highway 181 have any available units?
9626 US Highway 181 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9626 US Highway 181 currently offering any rent specials?
9626 US Highway 181 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9626 US Highway 181 pet-friendly?
No, 9626 US Highway 181 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9626 US Highway 181 offer parking?
No, 9626 US Highway 181 does not offer parking.
Does 9626 US Highway 181 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9626 US Highway 181 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9626 US Highway 181 have a pool?
No, 9626 US Highway 181 does not have a pool.
Does 9626 US Highway 181 have accessible units?
No, 9626 US Highway 181 does not have accessible units.
Does 9626 US Highway 181 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9626 US Highway 181 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9626 US Highway 181 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9626 US Highway 181 does not have units with air conditioning.

