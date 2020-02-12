9626 US Highway 181

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7a1ee9045 ---- This 3 bedroom home has been recently updated and is ready for your move-in! Home includes kitchen appliances. Carpet and wood laminate flooring. Close to highways, shopping, and schools. Call us today to schedule a showing! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.**