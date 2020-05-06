9558 Valley Dale St

Amenities

ADDRESS:

9558 Valley Dale Street, San Antonio, TX 78250



3 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

Comes with Fridge

Private Laundry room

Large Converted Garage room

Shed in back yard (no garage for vehicles)



$1375 Monthly Rent

$1375 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $4,300 or more

Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No Evictions

No indoor smokers



Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.



Thank you,

210-274-5870



Located in Beautiful - established Great North West subdivision with swimming pools, parks, basket ball courts, tennis courts. HOA. Neighborhood security.

Short distance from 1604 and Culebra. Alamo Ranch shopping center. Highly desirable area.



MOVE IN READY NOW!!!

We can hold with a paid security deposit.



(RLNE3671813)