All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9558 Valley Dale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9558 Valley Dale St
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

9558 Valley Dale St

9558 Valley Dale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9558 Valley Dale Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
ADDRESS:
9558 Valley Dale Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

3 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Comes with Fridge
Private Laundry room
Large Converted Garage room
Shed in back yard (no garage for vehicles)

$1375 Monthly Rent
$1375 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $4,300 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No Evictions
No indoor smokers

Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.

Thank you,
210-274-5870

Located in Beautiful - established Great North West subdivision with swimming pools, parks, basket ball courts, tennis courts. HOA. Neighborhood security.
Short distance from 1604 and Culebra. Alamo Ranch shopping center. Highly desirable area.

MOVE IN READY NOW!!!
We can hold with a paid security deposit.

(RLNE3671813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9558 Valley Dale St have any available units?
9558 Valley Dale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9558 Valley Dale St have?
Some of 9558 Valley Dale St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9558 Valley Dale St currently offering any rent specials?
9558 Valley Dale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9558 Valley Dale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9558 Valley Dale St is pet friendly.
Does 9558 Valley Dale St offer parking?
Yes, 9558 Valley Dale St offers parking.
Does 9558 Valley Dale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9558 Valley Dale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9558 Valley Dale St have a pool?
Yes, 9558 Valley Dale St has a pool.
Does 9558 Valley Dale St have accessible units?
No, 9558 Valley Dale St does not have accessible units.
Does 9558 Valley Dale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9558 Valley Dale St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio