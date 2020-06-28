All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9518 Millbrook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9518 Millbrook Dr
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

9518 Millbrook Dr

9518 Millbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9518 Millbrook Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Built in 1973, this home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with 1340 square feet. It's located in the Heritage Farms subdivision. House will be available on 1 September and will have fresh paint, floors, and appliances!
This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car
garage with 1340 square feet. It's located in the Heritage Farms subdivision.

House will be available on 1 September and will have fresh paint, floors, and new appliances!

The backyard is perfect for BBQ's, grandchildren, and quiet evenings with lots of lush grass and shade from the Texas heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9518 Millbrook Dr have any available units?
9518 Millbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9518 Millbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9518 Millbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9518 Millbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9518 Millbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9518 Millbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9518 Millbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 9518 Millbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9518 Millbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9518 Millbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 9518 Millbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9518 Millbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 9518 Millbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9518 Millbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9518 Millbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9518 Millbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9518 Millbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio