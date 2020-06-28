9518 Millbrook Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Built in 1973, this home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with 1340 square feet. It's located in the Heritage Farms subdivision. House will be available on 1 September and will have fresh paint, floors, and appliances!

This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car

garage with 1340 square feet. It's located in the Heritage Farms subdivision.



House will be available on 1 September and will have fresh paint, floors, and new appliances!



The backyard is perfect for BBQ's, grandchildren, and quiet evenings with lots of lush grass and shade from the Texas heat.