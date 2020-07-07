This nicely maintained home is ready for you!. This home has recently been repainted entirely from top to bottom with updated paint colors. Each bedroom and both of the living areas have ceiling fans for convenience. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances including the a matching fridge. The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan make this home welcoming. The oversized garage comes equipped with a garage door opener for easy parking access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9515 GILLCROSS WAY have any available units?
9515 GILLCROSS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.