San Antonio, TX
9515 GILLCROSS WAY
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

9515 GILLCROSS WAY

9515 Gillcross Way · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Gillcross Way, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This nicely maintained home is ready for you!. This home has recently been repainted entirely from top to bottom with updated paint colors. Each bedroom and both of the living areas have ceiling fans for convenience. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances including the a matching fridge. The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan make this home welcoming. The oversized garage comes equipped with a garage door opener for easy parking access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 GILLCROSS WAY have any available units?
9515 GILLCROSS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 GILLCROSS WAY have?
Some of 9515 GILLCROSS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 GILLCROSS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9515 GILLCROSS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 GILLCROSS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9515 GILLCROSS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9515 GILLCROSS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9515 GILLCROSS WAY offers parking.
Does 9515 GILLCROSS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 GILLCROSS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 GILLCROSS WAY have a pool?
No, 9515 GILLCROSS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9515 GILLCROSS WAY have accessible units?
No, 9515 GILLCROSS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 GILLCROSS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 GILLCROSS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

