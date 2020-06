Amenities

SEA WORLD area. Cozy three-bdrm, two-bath, two-car garage. Stove & refrigerator stay, ceiling fans throughout the home. Title flooring throughout the home. Covered patio for those hot days. Centrally located, close to Military Bases, Post Office, Hospitals, various Bank Headquarters and various shopping facilities close by. Quiet neighborhood, need to see to appreciate.