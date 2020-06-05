All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9386 Valley Hedge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9386 Valley Hedge
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

9386 Valley Hedge

9386 Valley Hedge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9386 Valley Hedge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55c737f034 ---- Large 3 bedroom home available. Carpet throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Unique window seats in the kitchen and living area. Large master bedroom includes a large window for enjoying natural light. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedroom Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9386 Valley Hedge have any available units?
9386 Valley Hedge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9386 Valley Hedge have?
Some of 9386 Valley Hedge's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9386 Valley Hedge currently offering any rent specials?
9386 Valley Hedge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9386 Valley Hedge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9386 Valley Hedge is pet friendly.
Does 9386 Valley Hedge offer parking?
Yes, 9386 Valley Hedge offers parking.
Does 9386 Valley Hedge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9386 Valley Hedge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9386 Valley Hedge have a pool?
No, 9386 Valley Hedge does not have a pool.
Does 9386 Valley Hedge have accessible units?
No, 9386 Valley Hedge does not have accessible units.
Does 9386 Valley Hedge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9386 Valley Hedge does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio