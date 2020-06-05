9386 Valley Hedge

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55c737f034 ---- Large 3 bedroom home available. Carpet throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Unique window seats in the kitchen and living area. Large master bedroom includes a large window for enjoying natural light. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedroom Two Story