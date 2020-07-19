935 West Hermosa Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW!! JUST COMPLETED REHAB! Shows very well with a large & open living to kitchen. Granite Countertops in kitchen & baths. Ceramic tile & laminate wood flooring throughout. Split master w/ HUGE walk-in shower. Covered back patio opens to large backyard w/ mature trees in front & back. Covered carport. Centrally located near 410 or downtown. TRENDY front porch to boot!!

