935 West Hermosa Drive

935 West Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

935 West Hermosa Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Northwest Los Angeles Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW!! JUST COMPLETED REHAB! Shows very well with a large & open living to kitchen. Granite Countertops in kitchen & baths. Ceramic tile & laminate wood flooring throughout. Split master w/ HUGE walk-in shower. Covered back patio opens to large backyard w/ mature trees in front & back. Covered carport. Centrally located near 410 or downtown. TRENDY front porch to boot!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 West Hermosa Drive have any available units?
935 West Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 West Hermosa Drive have?
Some of 935 West Hermosa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 West Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
935 West Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 West Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 West Hermosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 935 West Hermosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 935 West Hermosa Drive offers parking.
Does 935 West Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 West Hermosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 West Hermosa Drive have a pool?
No, 935 West Hermosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 935 West Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 935 West Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 935 West Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 West Hermosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
