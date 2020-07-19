935 West Hermosa Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201 Northwest Los Angeles Heights
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW!! JUST COMPLETED REHAB! Shows very well with a large & open living to kitchen. Granite Countertops in kitchen & baths. Ceramic tile & laminate wood flooring throughout. Split master w/ HUGE walk-in shower. Covered back patio opens to large backyard w/ mature trees in front & back. Covered carport. Centrally located near 410 or downtown. TRENDY front porch to boot!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 935 West Hermosa Drive have any available units?
935 West Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.