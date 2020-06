Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Very cute house with oak floors, renovated kitchen with nice cabinets, appliances. Washer/Dryer "all in one" included. Newer windows, mini blinds, nice bath with walk in shower. Carport and a one car garage behind a new privacy fence. Neighborhood is experiencing many renovations and upgrades.