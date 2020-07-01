All apartments in San Antonio
Location

933 Poinsettia Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Classic Style 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in San Antonio, with Off-Street Uncovered Parking Included!

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Poinsettia have any available units?
933 Poinsettia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Poinsettia have?
Some of 933 Poinsettia's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Poinsettia currently offering any rent specials?
933 Poinsettia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Poinsettia pet-friendly?
No, 933 Poinsettia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 933 Poinsettia offer parking?
Yes, 933 Poinsettia offers parking.
Does 933 Poinsettia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Poinsettia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Poinsettia have a pool?
No, 933 Poinsettia does not have a pool.
Does 933 Poinsettia have accessible units?
No, 933 Poinsettia does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Poinsettia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Poinsettia has units with dishwashers.

