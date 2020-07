Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5bth home just a few minutes from Lackland AFB and located next to two parks is move-in ready. It features an open floor plan, master downstairs, high ceilings, two car garage, upstairs game room with closet, and built-in surround sound. Pictures maybe older than 1 yr. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18.