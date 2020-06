Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Near Regan Highschool & very close to hospitals .Be at HEB, target and shopping in 10 mins. Oversized lot w/deck & built in bar,great for entertaining or relaxing.Open floor plan has wood throughout many areas,new tile in kitchen, breakfast & pantry area. Kitchen has new stainless appliances & gorgeous granite counter tops.Large master bedroom w/wood flooring & beautiful master bath w/garden tub/separate shower.