9306 Chattanooga Dr

3 Bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home, 1800 sf. in much desired Lincoln Green Subdivision, minutes away from Medical center, UTSA and USAA! Two separate living and dining areas, high ceilings, custom shutters and laminate flooring throughout the house, security alarm, sprinkler system, direct tv dish, water filtration system, new energy efficient AC unit and water heater. Kitchen has a beautiful silestone center island,master bath has separate shower and garden bath. Walk in closets! Low maintenance backyard with storage shed. Fireplace. no smoking and prefer no pets. $1690 . At least one year lease term .

No Pets Allowed



