9306 Chattanooga Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

9306 Chattanooga Dr

9306 Chattanooga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9306 Chattanooga Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home in Lincoln green - Property Id: 302481

3 Bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home, 1800 sf. in much desired Lincoln Green Subdivision, minutes away from Medical center, UTSA and USAA! Two separate living and dining areas, high ceilings, custom shutters and laminate flooring throughout the house, security alarm, sprinkler system, direct tv dish, water filtration system, new energy efficient AC unit and water heater. Kitchen has a beautiful silestone center island,master bath has separate shower and garden bath. Walk in closets! Low maintenance backyard with storage shed. Fireplace. no smoking and prefer no pets. $1690 . At least one year lease term .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302481
Property Id 302481

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 Chattanooga Dr have any available units?
9306 Chattanooga Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9306 Chattanooga Dr have?
Some of 9306 Chattanooga Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 Chattanooga Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Chattanooga Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Chattanooga Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9306 Chattanooga Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9306 Chattanooga Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9306 Chattanooga Dr offers parking.
Does 9306 Chattanooga Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9306 Chattanooga Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Chattanooga Dr have a pool?
No, 9306 Chattanooga Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9306 Chattanooga Dr have accessible units?
No, 9306 Chattanooga Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Chattanooga Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9306 Chattanooga Dr has units with dishwashers.
