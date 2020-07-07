All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9271 RIDGE BREEZE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9271 RIDGE BREEZE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

9271 RIDGE BREEZE

9271 Ridge Breeze · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9271 Ridge Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in the Great Northwest. Move in ready, large closets, fresh paint, and garden tub in master will make this one move fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have any available units?
9271 RIDGE BREEZE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9271 RIDGE BREEZE currently offering any rent specials?
9271 RIDGE BREEZE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9271 RIDGE BREEZE pet-friendly?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE offer parking?
Yes, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE offers parking.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have a pool?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not have a pool.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have accessible units?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not have accessible units.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio