Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9271 RIDGE BREEZE
9271 Ridge Breeze
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Location
9271 Ridge Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in the Great Northwest. Move in ready, large closets, fresh paint, and garden tub in master will make this one move fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have any available units?
9271 RIDGE BREEZE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9271 RIDGE BREEZE currently offering any rent specials?
9271 RIDGE BREEZE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9271 RIDGE BREEZE pet-friendly?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE offer parking?
Yes, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE offers parking.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have a pool?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not have a pool.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have accessible units?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not have accessible units.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9271 RIDGE BREEZE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9271 RIDGE BREEZE does not have units with air conditioning.
