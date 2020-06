Amenities

patio / balcony garage microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a large corner lot in Brycewood. This home features a large living area upstairs that could be used for what you want and 2 living areas downstairs. It also has a large island kitchen with a double oven, microwave and refrigerator. Close to Hwy 151, Lackland AFB, & lots of shopping. New air handler being installed on 3/17/2020. See it today and make this your new home! Some make ready repairs are being done so you will enjoy this home even more!