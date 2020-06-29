9203 Chinon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage

3/2 1 Story Open Concept Far West SA - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home, open floor plan, no carpet. Kitchen has plenty of counter top and cabinet space, island, new appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Utility room off the kitchen with large pantry shelving. Large backyard. A new refrigerator can be included with a $25/mo increase in rent. Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Capabilities, HVAC Filters, Move-in Deposit Protection & Condition Documentation with high quality photos, Utility Concierge for $22/mo in addition to advertised rent..

Call 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Acceptance criteria and application at iHeart.QuickLeasePro.com.

Pet application at iHeart.Petscreening.com



(RLNE5457266)