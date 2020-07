Amenities

Completely renovated urban bungalow in Historic Dignowity Hill. Minutes from downtown and 1.6 miles from the Pearl Brewery. This house features indoor outdoor living with an amazing backyard that is perfect for entertaining with a low maintenance yard. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, wood throughout, open floor plan, park on property, entire property fenced in. Shed in the backyard for extra storage space. Come checkout this downtown gem.