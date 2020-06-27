Amenities

9122 Ocean Gate St., San Antonio, TX. 78242 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile in family room, kitchen, and dining room with carpet in all bedrooms. Easy access to Loop 410. Please verify schools if important.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



