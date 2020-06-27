All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:10 PM

9122 OCEAN GATE ST.

9122 Ocean Gate St · No Longer Available
Location

9122 Ocean Gate St, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9122 Ocean Gate St., San Antonio, TX. 78242 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile in family room, kitchen, and dining room with carpet in all bedrooms. Easy access to Loop 410. Please verify schools if important.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE5132655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. have any available units?
9122 OCEAN GATE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
9122 OCEAN GATE ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. offer parking?
Yes, 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. offers parking.
Does 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. have a pool?
No, 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. have accessible units?
No, 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9122 OCEAN GATE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
