Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate home located in Sky Harbor Subdivision. 3BR, 2Bath home, ready for move-in. Home has a fireplace, laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Kitchen is equipped with Stove & Dishwasher. Covered patio in backyard with privacy fence and plenty of yard space. Front yard has chainlink fence with ample space. Renter's Insurance is required. Must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.