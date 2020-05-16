9110 Cold Harbor Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*This home shows through RENTLY. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access to the home*



Come see this beautiful 3/2 1243 sq ft property for rent with fresh paint, new carpet and updated bathrooms. House features remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and appliances, wood flooring in L/R & den, large back yard with covered patio, one car garage, washer and dryer connections. House is located within walking distance of schools. Schedule a showing today as it won’t last long



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.