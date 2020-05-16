9110 Cold Harbor Drive

Amenities
*This home shows through RENTLY. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access to the home*
Come see this beautiful 3/2 1243 sq ft property for rent with fresh paint, new carpet and updated bathrooms. House features remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and appliances, wood flooring in L/R & den, large back yard with covered patio, one car garage, washer and dryer connections. House is located within walking distance of schools. Schedule a showing today as it won’t last long
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.