San Antonio, TX
9110 Cold Harbor Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

9110 Cold Harbor Drive

9110 Cold Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Cold Harbor Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*This home shows through RENTLY. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access to the home*

Come see this beautiful 3/2 1243 sq ft property for rent with fresh paint, new carpet and updated bathrooms. House features remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and appliances, wood flooring in L/R & den, large back yard with covered patio, one car garage, washer and dryer connections. House is located within walking distance of schools. Schedule a showing today as it won’t last long

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Cold Harbor Drive have any available units?
9110 Cold Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9110 Cold Harbor Drive have?
Some of 9110 Cold Harbor Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Cold Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Cold Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Cold Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9110 Cold Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9110 Cold Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9110 Cold Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 9110 Cold Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9110 Cold Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Cold Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 9110 Cold Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9110 Cold Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 9110 Cold Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Cold Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9110 Cold Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

