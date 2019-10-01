91 RAINY AVE

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CUTE 3/2/2 + LOFT IN BLUFFS OF WESTCHASE! Very well maintained home in a highly desirable Northwest side. Lush curb appeal with big shade tree in front yard. Ready for quick move-in. Large single Living is perfect for entertaining! Great Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator! Open & Bright, with lots of natural light. Hiking/Biking trails located behind home for outdoor fun. Pets on case by case. Why be stuck in an apartment when you can live HERE? Call your agent! Hurry!