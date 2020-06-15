9059 Foxgrove Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Just in time for the Holidays! This 3/2.5 Continental home in the Meadows at the Reserves is screaming Rent Me! Enjoy this 2 story home that includes a spacious floorplan, open kitchen, lots of natural light, all bedrooms upstairs with a loft. Fall is near and you can cozy up on the covered patio overlooking the large treed backyard. Don't miss out.

