Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

9059 Foxgrove Way

9059 Foxgrove Way · (210) 725-7651
Location

9059 Foxgrove Way, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just in time for the Holidays! This 3/2.5 Continental home in the Meadows at the Reserves is screaming Rent Me! Enjoy this 2 story home that includes a spacious floorplan, open kitchen, lots of natural light, all bedrooms upstairs with a loft. Fall is near and you can cozy up on the covered patio overlooking the large treed backyard. Don't miss out.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9059 Foxgrove Way have any available units?
9059 Foxgrove Way has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9059 Foxgrove Way have?
Some of 9059 Foxgrove Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9059 Foxgrove Way currently offering any rent specials?
9059 Foxgrove Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9059 Foxgrove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9059 Foxgrove Way is pet friendly.
Does 9059 Foxgrove Way offer parking?
Yes, 9059 Foxgrove Way does offer parking.
Does 9059 Foxgrove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9059 Foxgrove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9059 Foxgrove Way have a pool?
No, 9059 Foxgrove Way does not have a pool.
Does 9059 Foxgrove Way have accessible units?
No, 9059 Foxgrove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9059 Foxgrove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9059 Foxgrove Way has units with dishwashers.
