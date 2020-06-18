Rent Calculator
9031 PORT SHIRE DR
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM
9031 PORT SHIRE DR
9031 Port Shire Drive
No Longer Available
Location
9031 Port Shire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath with large living room separate dining room and breakfast bar. Off street parking. Landlord Liability Insurance Required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9031 PORT SHIRE DR have any available units?
9031 PORT SHIRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9031 PORT SHIRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9031 PORT SHIRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 PORT SHIRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 9031 PORT SHIRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9031 PORT SHIRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9031 PORT SHIRE DR offers parking.
Does 9031 PORT SHIRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9031 PORT SHIRE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 PORT SHIRE DR have a pool?
No, 9031 PORT SHIRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9031 PORT SHIRE DR have accessible units?
No, 9031 PORT SHIRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 PORT SHIRE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9031 PORT SHIRE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9031 PORT SHIRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9031 PORT SHIRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
