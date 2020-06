Amenities

Located at the Wheatley Heights. The house is very well cared for. Has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with a large converted garage into family room. Oversized corner lot with private fence on street side and back side of lot. kitchen recently updated. outside a/c unit replaced recently. $500 pet deposit is refundable, $500 is non refundable.