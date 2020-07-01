All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

902 Brookview Drive

902 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Brookview Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully updated 3/2 has two large living areas; one with a fireplace and wet bar. Tiled throughout, this home is both easy care and allergy free. The stunning kitchen has granite counters, includes all stainless appliances - even a two-door refrigerator. A nice breakfast bar is perfect for fast morning meals or a leisurely cup of coffee. The dining area opens to the spacious second living area with a huge built-in bookcase. Updated lighting, ceiling fans, central air and heat, too. The washer & dryer and a second refrigerator are also there for your use! Large privacy corner lot with covered patio is perfect for summer relaxation. Best of all, no rear neighbors!
Features 2 Living Areas, Nice Dining & SS Kitchen Appliances + washer/dryer. Built-ins in Every Room. Corner Lot, Covered Patio. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay Application fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Brookview Drive have any available units?
902 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 902 Brookview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 902 Brookview Drive offer parking?
No, 902 Brookview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 902 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Brookview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Brookview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

