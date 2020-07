Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Move in Ready! Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home Located in Guilbeau Gardens. Offering Open Kitchen, Living and Dining area, Ceramic Tile throughout the First Floor, Fresh Paint inside and Out, New Carpet in all Upstair Bedrooms and Hall, New Vinyl Flooring in Laundry Room and Upstair Restroom, Covered Patio with extended Slab - Great for Entertainment. No backyard Neighbors! Near Great Schools, Major Highways and Shopping.