8935 Breezefield

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath near Medical Center - A wonderful 2-story home with new paint and carpet. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, a must see!

A 5 minute drive to Medical Center and USAA. New carpet upstairs with ceramic tile downstairs. Kitchen appliances, smooth top stove, Refrigerator and dishwasher. Full sized Washer and Dryer included.



To schedule a viewing or for more questions call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-9000 or also visit keyrentersanantonio.com for additional information or to apply.



