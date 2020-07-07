All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8935 Breezefield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8935 Breezefield
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

8935 Breezefield

8935 Breezefield · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8935 Breezefield, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath near Medical Center - A wonderful 2-story home with new paint and carpet. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, a must see!
A 5 minute drive to Medical Center and USAA. New carpet upstairs with ceramic tile downstairs. Kitchen appliances, smooth top stove, Refrigerator and dishwasher. Full sized Washer and Dryer included.

To schedule a viewing or for more questions call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-9000 or also visit keyrentersanantonio.com for additional information or to apply.

(RLNE5709971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 Breezefield have any available units?
8935 Breezefield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8935 Breezefield have?
Some of 8935 Breezefield's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8935 Breezefield currently offering any rent specials?
8935 Breezefield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 Breezefield pet-friendly?
No, 8935 Breezefield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8935 Breezefield offer parking?
No, 8935 Breezefield does not offer parking.
Does 8935 Breezefield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8935 Breezefield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 Breezefield have a pool?
No, 8935 Breezefield does not have a pool.
Does 8935 Breezefield have accessible units?
No, 8935 Breezefield does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 Breezefield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8935 Breezefield has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio