All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8916 DATAPOINT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8916 DATAPOINT
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

8916 DATAPOINT

8916 Datapoint Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8916 Datapoint Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
business center
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
pool
bbq/grill
Location, customer service, aesthetic beauty, comfort and luxury amenities combine to create a dynamic, enviable living opportunity. Adding to the mix is the incredibly low price for these apartments are large closets, two-tone paint, brushed-nickel fixtures, a well-laid out spacious floor plan and ceiling fans. Relax inside or head out into the community and swim in the pool, BBQ in the picnic areas, utilize the professional business center or walk your four-legged friends among the park-like landscape. What makes these units so special? Tour today and you will quickly see! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 DATAPOINT have any available units?
8916 DATAPOINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8916 DATAPOINT have?
Some of 8916 DATAPOINT's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8916 DATAPOINT currently offering any rent specials?
8916 DATAPOINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 DATAPOINT pet-friendly?
No, 8916 DATAPOINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8916 DATAPOINT offer parking?
No, 8916 DATAPOINT does not offer parking.
Does 8916 DATAPOINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8916 DATAPOINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 DATAPOINT have a pool?
Yes, 8916 DATAPOINT has a pool.
Does 8916 DATAPOINT have accessible units?
No, 8916 DATAPOINT does not have accessible units.
Does 8916 DATAPOINT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8916 DATAPOINT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio