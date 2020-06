Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated playground basketball court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths in one of the most desirable San Antonio location. Close to UTSA, La Cantera Mall, the RIM and Bandera shoppings and restaurants. Completely remodeled!!! New carpet, new paint, new stove, new dishwasher. You can walk to the basketball courts, playground or trail to fall in love with the community. Please bring your clients!