8831 Meadow Range Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36e3fbe0a1 ---- Two bedroom, One bath duplex with open floor plan. Ceramic tiles through out the home. Plenty of cabinet space. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Spacious fenced in backyard. Great Location!!!! Give us a call today!!!! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Central Air/Heat Garage Single Story Spacious Backyard Washer/Dryer Hook Ups