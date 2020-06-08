8814 OAK LEDGE DR

Amenities

This unique and rare opportunity will not last long. Mid-century style home in Forest Oaks on the Northside of town. Excellent school district! Quiet neighborhood and easy access to Hwy 410 and Airport, BAMC, Ft. Sam Houston, Alamo Heights & all shopping. New Paint, New garage door opener, new landscaping with mature trees. All SS appliances. Master BR has office & leads to deck. New ceiling fans throughout. Furniture is negotiable. 3rd BR has access to backyard. Newer roof. Granite counter tops.