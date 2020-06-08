All apartments in San Antonio
8814 OAK LEDGE DR
8814 OAK LEDGE DR

8814 Oak Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8814 Oak Ledge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This unique and rare opportunity will not last long. Mid-century style home in Forest Oaks on the Northside of town. Excellent school district! Quiet neighborhood and easy access to Hwy 410 and Airport, BAMC, Ft. Sam Houston, Alamo Heights & all shopping. New Paint, New garage door opener, new landscaping with mature trees. All SS appliances. Master BR has office & leads to deck. New ceiling fans throughout. Furniture is negotiable. 3rd BR has access to backyard. Newer roof. Granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 OAK LEDGE DR have any available units?
8814 OAK LEDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8814 OAK LEDGE DR have?
Some of 8814 OAK LEDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 OAK LEDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8814 OAK LEDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 OAK LEDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8814 OAK LEDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8814 OAK LEDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8814 OAK LEDGE DR offers parking.
Does 8814 OAK LEDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8814 OAK LEDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 OAK LEDGE DR have a pool?
No, 8814 OAK LEDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 8814 OAK LEDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 8814 OAK LEDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 OAK LEDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8814 OAK LEDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
