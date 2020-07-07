All apartments in San Antonio
8802 Boise Hills Drive
8802 Boise Hills Drive

8802 Boise Hills Drive · No Longer Available
8802 Boise Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom boasts over 2300 square feet of living space with
dual dining rooms and a large living area. Your family will fall in love with the indoor as well as
outdoor living space, which includes a sparkling pool, a huge covered patio, and a great back
yard. Come see this home and fall in love!Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 Boise Hills Drive have any available units?
8802 Boise Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 Boise Hills Drive have?
Some of 8802 Boise Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 Boise Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8802 Boise Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 Boise Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 Boise Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8802 Boise Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 8802 Boise Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8802 Boise Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 Boise Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 Boise Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8802 Boise Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 8802 Boise Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 8802 Boise Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 Boise Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 Boise Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

