8750 Fischer Falls Available 01/01/20 - Single story, 4 bed, 2 bath home features 1901 sqft! This layout features an entry way that leads to a private hall connecting two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The entry hall opens to a large family room that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen and dining area. A short hallway off the living area leads to a utility room and secondary bedroom with walk-in closet. The large master suite is located off the kitchen area and offers a nice master bath and spacious walk-in closet.



