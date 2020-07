Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lots of work & updates over the past few years. Just did alot of painting inside, newer standup shower, all tile throughout (1 room with new carpet), total HVAC replacement a few years back. High ceilings in the living room and a large covered patio out back. **Very big 2 car garage w/plenty of room for storage.*** Excellent location on a quiet, culdesac street in a good neighborhood. Small backyard for your pet as dogs are welcome...woof woof. Available for quick move in now.