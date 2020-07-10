8714 Tioga Pass

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Not your Standard Rental - Beautiful home! - Renovated!! Wow!! Gorgeous Home In A Highly Desirable Location. Not your average rental. Stainless steel appliances, smooth top range, ceiling fans, Upstairs loft/family room, washer and dryer hook up. Covered Patio In The Back, Water Softener, Dual Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower And Garden Tub. Huge MSBR Closet, Near UTSA, Seaworld, Fiesta Texas, USAA & The Shops at La Cantera. You Will Fall In Love.



Subdivision: ARBOR AT SONOMA RANCH (Common) / ARBOR @ SONOMA RANCH(Legal)

City: Helotes Zip: 78023

AdSf: 2103



Elem: Beard

Middle: Gus Garcia

High: Louis D Brandeis



BR: 3



FBaths: 2

HBaths: 1



Living Room 17 X 15

Dining Room 13 X 11

Family Room 12 X 15

Kitchen 13 X 10

Breakfast 13 X 10

Utility 7 X 6

Entry Room 12 X 5

Master Bedroom 16 X 13

Master Bath 10 X 6

Bedroom 2 12 X 12

Bedroom 3 11 X 10

GA 17 X 16



Utility Suppliers

Gas: CPS

Electric: CPs

Garbage: SAWS

Water: SAWS

Sewer: SAWS



Style: Two Story, Traditional Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain

Ext: 3 Sides Masonry, Cement Fiber Fndtn: Slab Floor: Carpeting, Vinyl

Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Natural Gas Air Cond: One Central

MstBR: Upstairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath

Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity Pool/Spa: None

Garage Parking: Two Car Garage, Attached Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System

Additional/Other Parking: Two Car Carport Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pet Restrictions, Pets Negotiable, Smoking Outside Only

Security: Security System

Accessible/Adaptive: Level Lot, Level Drive

Interior: Two Living Areas, Separate Dining Room, Two Eating Areas, Walk-In Pantry, Game Room, Utility Room Inside, All Bedrooms Upstairs, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet

Exter Fea: Covered Patio, Privacy Fence, Double Pane Windows, Mature Trees

Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Microwave Oven, Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Water Softener (owned), Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), Garage Door Opener

Rent Incl: No Inclusions

Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup



(RLNE5838405)