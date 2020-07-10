8714 Tioga Pass

Amenities
Not your Standard Rental - Beautiful home! - Renovated!! Wow!! Gorgeous Home In A Highly Desirable Location. Not your average rental. Stainless steel appliances, smooth top range, ceiling fans, Upstairs loft/family room, washer and dryer hook up. Covered Patio In The Back, Water Softener, Dual Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower And Garden Tub. Huge MSBR Closet, Near UTSA, Seaworld, Fiesta Texas, USAA & The Shops at La Cantera. You Will Fall In Love.
Subdivision: ARBOR AT SONOMA RANCH (Common) / ARBOR @ SONOMA RANCH(Legal)
City: Helotes Zip: 78023
AdSf: 2103
Elem: Beard
Middle: Gus Garcia
High: Louis D Brandeis
BR: 3
FBaths: 2
HBaths: 1
Living Room 17 X 15
Dining Room 13 X 11
Family Room 12 X 15
Kitchen 13 X 10
Breakfast 13 X 10
Utility 7 X 6
Entry Room 12 X 5
Master Bedroom 16 X 13
Master Bath 10 X 6
Bedroom 2 12 X 12
Bedroom 3 11 X 10
GA 17 X 16
Utility Suppliers
Gas: CPS
Electric: CPs
Garbage: SAWS
Water: SAWS
Sewer: SAWS
Style: Two Story, Traditional Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain
Ext: 3 Sides Masonry, Cement Fiber Fndtn: Slab Floor: Carpeting, Vinyl
Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Natural Gas Air Cond: One Central
MstBR: Upstairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath
Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity Pool/Spa: None
Garage Parking: Two Car Garage, Attached Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System
Additional/Other Parking: Two Car Carport Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pet Restrictions, Pets Negotiable, Smoking Outside Only
Security: Security System
Accessible/Adaptive: Level Lot, Level Drive
Interior: Two Living Areas, Separate Dining Room, Two Eating Areas, Walk-In Pantry, Game Room, Utility Room Inside, All Bedrooms Upstairs, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet
Exter Fea: Covered Patio, Privacy Fence, Double Pane Windows, Mature Trees
Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Microwave Oven, Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Water Softener (owned), Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), Garage Door Opener
Rent Incl: No Inclusions
Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup
(RLNE5838405)