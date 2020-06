Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Centrally located near the Medical Center and just moments away from the I-10/410 interchange, this 3 bed/2 bath 1st floor condo is a convenient location for whatever your needs may be. All appliances convey, tile floors throughout common areas and laminate wood floor in bedrooms. Covered patio area in the backyard. Two covered parking spots. Pool access!