8654 TIOGA PASS
8654 TIOGA PASS

8654 Tioga Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8654 Tioga Pass, San Antonio, TX 78023
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
parking
garage
3 Bed/2 Bath 1579 sq ft single story home in Arbor at Sonoma Ranch Subdivision. Huge Family room w/ Wood Laminate welcomes you as you walk into the entry way. This home features Neutral paint,Ceiling fans,& blinds throughout. Kitchen comes w/ Breakfast bar, Island Kitchen, Oven/Stove, Microwave, & Dishwasher. Master Bedroom has walk in closet, single vanity, & Combo tub/shower. Fenced Backyard & covered patio are perfect for entertaining. Quick access to I-10 & 1604. Minutes to UTSA & Six Flags!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 8654 TIOGA PASS have any available units?
8654 TIOGA PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8654 TIOGA PASS have?
Some of 8654 TIOGA PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8654 TIOGA PASS currently offering any rent specials?
8654 TIOGA PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8654 TIOGA PASS pet-friendly?
No, 8654 TIOGA PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8654 TIOGA PASS offer parking?
Yes, 8654 TIOGA PASS offers parking.
Does 8654 TIOGA PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8654 TIOGA PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8654 TIOGA PASS have a pool?
No, 8654 TIOGA PASS does not have a pool.
Does 8654 TIOGA PASS have accessible units?
No, 8654 TIOGA PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 8654 TIOGA PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8654 TIOGA PASS has units with dishwashers.
