8654 TIOGA PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed/2 Bath 1579 sq ft single story home in Arbor at Sonoma Ranch Subdivision. Huge Family room w/ Wood Laminate welcomes you as you walk into the entry way. This home features Neutral paint,Ceiling fans,& blinds throughout. Kitchen comes w/ Breakfast bar, Island Kitchen, Oven/Stove, Microwave, & Dishwasher. Master Bedroom has walk in closet, single vanity, & Combo tub/shower. Fenced Backyard & covered patio are perfect for entertaining. Quick access to I-10 & 1604. Minutes to UTSA & Six Flags!