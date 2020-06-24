All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8630 Timber Spring Dr

8630 Timber Spg · No Longer Available
Location

8630 Timber Spg, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Corner Lot Home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Huge Kitchen for entertaining (all stainless steal appliances stay in kitchen). His & Her Walk in Closets in the master bedroom, enclosed sunroom that can be used as a man cave or just an extra place to hang out. Mature Trees surround the backyard, beautiful wooden deck with a huge outdoor wooden swing set for all those outdoor events. In the NISD school district and close to restaurants, movies, retail shopping and anything else you can think of!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 Timber Spring Dr have any available units?
8630 Timber Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 Timber Spring Dr have?
Some of 8630 Timber Spring Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 Timber Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8630 Timber Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 Timber Spring Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8630 Timber Spring Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8630 Timber Spring Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8630 Timber Spring Dr offers parking.
Does 8630 Timber Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 Timber Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 Timber Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 8630 Timber Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8630 Timber Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 8630 Timber Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 Timber Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8630 Timber Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
