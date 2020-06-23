All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM

8602 N Fork Dr

8602 North Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8602 North Fork Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This stunning 2367 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & a gameroom. Enjoy the open floor plan from the foyer into the living area. Its oversized family room opens up to a well-appointed kitchen, dining room, & a breakfast bar perfect for family entertaining! This home's masters bedroom is a perfect retreat after a long day. Masters bath includes spacious shower & tub. Back patio is an entertainers delight. Quick access to 1604 & I-10. Just Mins to Six Flags, La Cantera & Medical Center area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 N Fork Dr have any available units?
8602 N Fork Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8602 N Fork Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8602 N Fork Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 N Fork Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8602 N Fork Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8602 N Fork Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8602 N Fork Dr offers parking.
Does 8602 N Fork Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 N Fork Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 N Fork Dr have a pool?
No, 8602 N Fork Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8602 N Fork Dr have accessible units?
No, 8602 N Fork Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 N Fork Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8602 N Fork Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8602 N Fork Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8602 N Fork Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
