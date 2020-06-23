8602 N Fork Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This stunning 2367 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & a gameroom. Enjoy the open floor plan from the foyer into the living area. Its oversized family room opens up to a well-appointed kitchen, dining room, & a breakfast bar perfect for family entertaining! This home's masters bedroom is a perfect retreat after a long day. Masters bath includes spacious shower & tub. Back patio is an entertainers delight. Quick access to 1604 & I-10. Just Mins to Six Flags, La Cantera & Medical Center area.