Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities pet friendly

- WONDERFUL 3 BR 2 BATH HOME IN TIMBER RIDGE. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND BEDROOMS. KITCHEN HAS NEW FLOORING, NEW DISHWASHER/DISPOSAL, NEW COUNTER TOPS, AND NEW BACKSPLASH. OVEN/RANGE IS ONLY 1 1/2 YEARS OLD. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR THROUGHOUT. LARGE BACK YARD. SHOWS GREAT! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST! VACANT ON LOCK BOX --- SECURITY DEPOSIT MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS OR MONEY ORDERS. APP FEE(S) CAN BE PAID ON LINE WHEN SUBMITTING APPLICATION.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5034209)