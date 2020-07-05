All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

842 Steves Ave

842 Steves Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

842 Steves Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08da9f60e3 ---- This cozy 2 bedroom 1 Bath duplex with a bonus room will not sit long. It is located conveniently off I-10 and I-37. Good sized duplex AND washer and dryer connections! Call us now to schedule a showing. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant&rsquo;s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Great Location Pets On A Case By Case Basis Two Bedrooms Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Steves Ave have any available units?
842 Steves Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 842 Steves Ave currently offering any rent specials?
842 Steves Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Steves Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Steves Ave is pet friendly.
Does 842 Steves Ave offer parking?
No, 842 Steves Ave does not offer parking.
Does 842 Steves Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 Steves Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Steves Ave have a pool?
No, 842 Steves Ave does not have a pool.
Does 842 Steves Ave have accessible units?
No, 842 Steves Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Steves Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Steves Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Steves Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Steves Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

