842 Steves Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08da9f60e3 ---- This cozy 2 bedroom 1 Bath duplex with a bonus room will not sit long. It is located conveniently off I-10 and I-37. Good sized duplex AND washer and dryer connections! Call us now to schedule a showing. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Great Location Pets On A Case By Case Basis Two Bedrooms Wood Floors