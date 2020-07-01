All apartments in San Antonio
8331 CENIZO PASS

8331 Cenizo Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8331 Cenizo Pass, San Antonio, TX 78252

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cute, clean and move-in ready! Great location with easy access to 410 and 35 south. Less than a 10-minute commute to Lackland AFB & Medina AFB. All appliances included in a spacious kitchen with nice countertop space, extra shelves for ample storage, a breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry with washer/dryer and tile floors downstairs. Upstairs you'll enjoy an enormous master suite with dual vanities, walk-in closet, bedrooms 2 & 3 are a nice size + a small flex space for studying. Also Nice backyard for BBQ too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 CENIZO PASS have any available units?
8331 CENIZO PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 CENIZO PASS have?
Some of 8331 CENIZO PASS's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 CENIZO PASS currently offering any rent specials?
8331 CENIZO PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 CENIZO PASS pet-friendly?
No, 8331 CENIZO PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8331 CENIZO PASS offer parking?
Yes, 8331 CENIZO PASS offers parking.
Does 8331 CENIZO PASS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8331 CENIZO PASS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 CENIZO PASS have a pool?
No, 8331 CENIZO PASS does not have a pool.
Does 8331 CENIZO PASS have accessible units?
No, 8331 CENIZO PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 CENIZO PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8331 CENIZO PASS does not have units with dishwashers.

