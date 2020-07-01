8331 CENIZO PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Cute, clean and move-in ready! Great location with easy access to 410 and 35 south. Less than a 10-minute commute to Lackland AFB & Medina AFB. All appliances included in a spacious kitchen with nice countertop space, extra shelves for ample storage, a breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry with washer/dryer and tile floors downstairs. Upstairs you'll enjoy an enormous master suite with dual vanities, walk-in closet, bedrooms 2 & 3 are a nice size + a small flex space for studying. Also Nice backyard for BBQ too!