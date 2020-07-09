8315 Sweet Maiden

Amenities

pet friendly

Very Cute Single Story home Conveniently located to Lackland AFB! - Single story home in Tesoro Hills with an open floor plan. It features a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of space to relax and entertain. Minutes from Lackland AFB off 410 and Pearsall Rd. Come explore local parks, shopping, entertainment and delicious food. Whether your enjoying the inside or entertaining in the backyard, make this your home.



Schedule your visit today and come see your future living.



School District: Southwest ISD

Elem: Hidden Cv

Middle: Mc Auliffe

High: Southside



